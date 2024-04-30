Iñaki Williams has strongly condemned the racist abuse directed at his brother Nico Williams by Atlético Madrid fans during Athletic Bilbao’s match at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

The game was briefly halted due to reported racist chants aimed at Nico by some Atlético Madrid supporters.

Inaki expressed his frustration over the incident, defending his brother’s performance on the field.

“My brother gives his all on the field. He loves bringing joy to those who watch him, and I don’t understand why people criticize him,” said the 29-year-old.

“I believe those jeers should be directed at the individuals who made those insults, not the victim. No.”

He continued, “This isn’t the first time it has happened. We need to work together to create a world where such actions are not tolerated, not just in football but in society as a whole.”

“I believe this scourge must come to an end. People need to understand that enduring this type of insult is not easy.”

Despite the incident, Bilbao suffered a 3-1 defeat, impacting their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Williams brothers recently led Athletic Bilbao to their first Copa Del Rey title in 40 years.

