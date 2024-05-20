Inaki Williams expressed his deep connection to both his roots in Ghana and his club, Athletic Bilbao, as he clinched the title of the best African player in the 2023/24 La Liga season.

Surpassing competitors Brahim Diaz and Youssef En-Nesyri, Williams secured 24% of the votes from a panel of African journalists and fans.

His stellar performance, boasting 12 goals and 3 assists for Athletic Club this season, propelled him to this prestigious recognition.

“Thank you very much for the acknowledgement. It is an honour to represent all African players in LaLiga,” he stated.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and the Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season.”

This accolade not only celebrates Williams’ achievements but also highlights the exceptional talent of African players in the Spanish top flight.

Following in the footsteps of previous winners like Yassine Bounou and Samuel Chukwueze, Williams adds another chapter to this narrative.

As the season draws to a close, Williams aims to equal his personal best La Liga tally with another goal as Athletic Club faces Rayo Vallecano.

Having missed the Nigeria and Uganda friendly games, Inaki Williams is expected to return to Black Stars set up for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively.