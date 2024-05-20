Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Chancellor of the Presbyterian University Ghana (PUG), Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare-Kwakye has advised all final year students of the university to vote wisely during the upcoming elections.

According to him, any politician voted into power will have an impact on their future.

Speaking during the 6th Congregation ceremony for the School of Graduate Studies held at the Kwahu-Abetifi Ramseyer Training Centre, he stated that every individual has a crucial role to play towards the development of the nation.

“I call upon you to exercise your democratic rights wisely to vote not out of self-interest or narrow-mindedness but out of a genuine desire to see positive changes and progress in our society.”

Dr Opare-Kwakye advised the students to be vigilant and not be deceived by empty promises from politicians but rather work together to make the country better.

“Let us engage in civil discourse and constructive dialogue, respecting our differences while striving towards our shared goal. Above all, let us reject violence and intolerance in all its forms, for true democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect,” he said.

The Chancellor also revealed significant plans to enhance the development of the university.

He said that there is an initiative to establish a scholarship fund to assist poor but needy students and that there are plans also to establish a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory Centre.

“I present to the university on this occasion one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc100,000) which will go directly into scholarship and bursary support for Presbyterian students who decide to study here at PUG.”

“Another support I want to announce for the university community is the establishment of an artificial intelligence laboratory to enhance teaching and learning of information communication technology,” he said.

