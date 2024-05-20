Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the church to speak out on issues surrounding the 2024 electoral process, emphasizing the need for neutrality and a fair election.

He expressed concern about the Ejisu by-election and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, urging the church to address these matters.

During an interaction with the Christian Ecumenical Council, former President Mahama emphasized the critical role of the church in upholding democratic principles and promoting justice within the electoral framework.

He highlighted the appointment of politically exposed individuals into positions of trust within the Electoral Commission, expressing doubts about their ability to remain neutral and fair.

Mr. Mahama stated that, his party would continue to raise concerns about any issues leading up to the election and called on the church to also be vigilant in ensuring that the right thing is done.

“This is a President who is appointing politically exposed people into positions of trust where they are supposed to be neutral and non-partisan and so people who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party, today are Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How do you expect them to be neutral and fair in what is happening?.

“People who were patrons of TESCON on campus are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. But we want to wake up the conscience of the nation that the right thing must be done so that the outcome can be the will of the people. So going up to the election, We will continue to play our part. We will raise the red flags anytime we think things are not going very well. And we believe that the church community should also keep an eye and be vigilant in terms of making sure that the right thing is done,” he said.

READ ALSO: