Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has unveiled the #Atree4Life project, a reforestation initiative targeting regions devastated by illegal mining.

The announcement was made at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani on Wednesday, May 15.

Mr. Mahama highlighted that, the project aims not only to rehabilitate forests but also to create employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

The #Atree4Life project seeks to make reforestation a financially viable endeavour, presenting a promising pathway for economic advancement.

The NDC flagbearer also emphasized the potential for economic growth through the cultivation of economically valuable tree crops, which aligns with both environmental conservation goals and the nation’s economic development agenda.

According to him, the youth will play a crucial role in managing the cultivation and growth of these tree crops.

By actively participating in environmental conservation efforts, they will contribute to restoring forest ecosystems and gain valuable skills in sustainable land management practices.

“I announced plans to launch a #Atree4Life project at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani.

With the active involvement of young people, this project aims to re-afforest mining areas while creating job opportunities. It will transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity, offering a promising avenue for economic development. The youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops, contributing to environmental conservation and economic growth,” Mr. Mahama stated.

READ ALSO: