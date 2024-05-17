The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has made it clear that if elected President in the upcoming December polls, he will not hesitate to compel any of his appointees involved in mining activities to resign from their positions.

In his address at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on small-scale mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his appointees would be expected to focus solely on their core mandate of national development, rather than engaging in mining ventures.

Mr Mahama categorically stated that, none of his appointees would be allowed to partake in illegal mining activities, commonly referred to as galamsey, under his administration.

In his pledge to reform the mining sector, Mahama outlined plans to establish a sustainable mining scheme in all mining communities.

This scheme would significantly involve traditional leadership in the licensing process, aimed at better regulating mining activities across the country.

Furthermore, Mr Mahama proposed giving individuals the option to either serve as public officials or pursue business ventures, rather than holding positions in government while simultaneously engaging in mining activities.

“It will differ in all forms from the existing community mining scheme, which has undeniably become a conduit for enriching party chairmen, DCEs, and other politically connected individuals.

“Indeed, in my government, if you are a minister, a DCE, or an official and you undertake mining activity, I will ask you to resign and go and do the mining. You either choose to be a public official or choose to be a businessperson running a mine,” he said.

READ ALSO: