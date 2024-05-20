West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his eagerness for the upcoming season following an outstanding debut in the Premier League.

The Ghana international concluded the 2023/24 season with 14 goal involvements in the English top flight, scoring eight goals and providing six assists over 33 games.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer and quickly established himself as a key player in the first team.

Kudus’ remarkable season also included notable performances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, but he insists this is only the beginning.

“Big credit to the manager. He’s done a fantastic job this season. It’s been a long season with difficult times, ups and downs. But overall, I give credit to all my teammates,” he said after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

“Everyone has been at their best this season. Even those who played less or were on the bench contributed significantly. There’s a lot of respect and energy from everyone. So, big credit to the whole team.

“This is just the beginning. I’ve tested the waters now, and I’m ready to get it running for the next season,” he added.

In all competitions, Kudus was directly involved in 20 goals for the East London side, scoring 14 times and providing six assists.

Mohammed Kudus now turns his attention to the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively.