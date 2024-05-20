The LaLiga EA Sports African MVP, an esteemed accolade dedicated to recognising exceptional talent in the Spanish league, proudly announced Iñaki Williams as the best African player in the league after a stellar season that has seen him score 12 goals.

After a rigorous voting process, the Ghanaian international and Athletic Club forward emerged as the triumphant winner, capturing the hearts of fans and the admiration of the adjudicating jury.

With an impressive tally of 46 points, representing 24% of the votes, Williams showcased unparalleled skill and dedication throughout the season.

Moroccan international Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid, who secured second position with 37 points, was closely followed by his countryman Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC with 30 points.

The voting process, meticulously conducted by a jury comprising African journalists from 31 countries alongside fan votes, awarded points to each player based on their performance. One point was allocated for the third-best player, two points for the second-best player, and three points for the best player. In cases of a tie, the player with more selections as the best player clinched victory.

After receiving the trophy from Athletic Club’s legend Andoni Goikoetxea, Iñaki Williams remarked, ‘Thank you very much for the acknowledgement. It is an honour to represent all African players in La Liga. My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season.’

This edition of the LaLiga EA Sports African MVP witnessed one of the most tightly contested runs in recent memory. Notable mentions include Hamari Traore – Real Sociedad with 26 points, Bertrand Traore – Villarreal CF with 21 points, and Jonathan Bamba – RC Celta with 16 points.

The essence of the LaLiga EA Sports African MVP lies in the celebration of talent, as showcased by the deserving recipients of previous seasons. From Yassine Bounou of Sevilla FC to Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF, each winner epitomizes the skill, dedication, and impact of African players within LaLiga.