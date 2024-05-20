Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus has assured West Ham United fans of a resilient resurgence in the upcoming season.

The Hammers wrapped up their season with a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, featuring Kudus’ stunning bicycle kick goal, the Hammers sealed a 9th place finish in the Premier League standings, amassing 52 points but narrowly missing out on European competition.

Grateful for the steadfast support of the fans, the 23-year-old midfielder credited their unwavering energy through the highs and lows of the season.

“Big, big credit to them and applause to the fans. Their energy has been immense throughout the whole season. During the tough times, they have always been there supporting us, and travelling for the games” he told the club website.

Reflecting on his debut season in the Premier League, Kudus described it as remarkable, emphasizing the pivotal role of the fans’ fervour in propelling the team.

“For my first season, it’s been an incredible experience playing under their chants, cheers, and energy because they’re a significant part of the game,” Kudus said.

“We’re committed to returning stronger, aiming to surpass this season’s achievements when we make our comeback,” he added.

West Ham United’s Europa League venture was halted in the quarter finals by Bayer Leverkusen.

Kudus wrapped up his inaugural campaign with an impressive tally of 14 goals, promising more to come in the seasons ahead.