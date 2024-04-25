Ghanaians have been reacting to media personality Serwaa Amihere’s apology following the leak of an intimate video featuring her and Henry Fitz.

In a statement shared on her X account, Serwaa expressed regret over the embarrassment caused to her family, employers, and loved ones by the leaked video, which she confirmed was taken five years ago.

While some have shown sympathy and support for Serwaa, others have criticized her judgment and professionalism.

Nonetheless, the incident has sparked a debate on social media, with various comments reflecting the diversity of opinions among Ghanaians.

Overall, the reaction to Serwaa Amihere’s apology has been mixed, highlighting the complexity of the situation and the differing perspectives within Ghanaian society.

Check out some of the reactions below: