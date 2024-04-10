Embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, has weighed in on the controversial sex tape scandal involving renowned media personality, Serwaa Amihere.
Taking to social media, NAM 1 posed a series of thought-provoking questions, challenging societal norms surrounding the sharing of intimate photos and videos.
He questioned the purpose behind capturing such intimate moments.
While acknowledging that all actions have consequences, NAM 1 called for empathy and support for individuals who find themselves in compromising situations due to leaked intimate videos.
He sympathized with Serwaa and stressed that the blame should be directed to the individual(s) who exploited her vulnerability.
NAM 1 appealed to the public to stop condemning Serwaa and help her to heal.