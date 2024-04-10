Embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, has weighed in on the controversial sex tape scandal involving renowned media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Taking to social media, NAM 1 posed a series of thought-provoking questions, challenging societal norms surrounding the sharing of intimate photos and videos.

Why do we take photos & videos? Is it not to have and to hold cherished & priceless moments? Just so, we can relive the moments which cannot easily be re-enacted? What exactly is wrong if a single lady shares an erotic moment with a polygamous man via an electronic medium? pic.twitter.com/yb10nVWMQb — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) April 10, 2024

He questioned the purpose behind capturing such intimate moments.

While acknowledging that all actions have consequences, NAM 1 called for empathy and support for individuals who find themselves in compromising situations due to leaked intimate videos.

All actions & inactions have consequences. Ideally, to avoid a nude leak scandal, don’t take one though It’s an essential part of a long distance romantic relationship. The one who causes a ‘leak for an advantage’ deserves the condemnation and not the VICTIM. Help her to heal. pic.twitter.com/cijixwANkN — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) April 10, 2024

He sympathized with Serwaa and stressed that the blame should be directed to the individual(s) who exploited her vulnerability.

NAM 1 appealed to the public to stop condemning Serwaa and help her to heal.