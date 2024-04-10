Management of EIB Network, owners of GHOne TV has commenced independent investigation into the viral video purported to be one of its employees, Serwaa Amihere.

The EIB Network said it is keen on investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video, and that measures will be taken thereafter.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 10, the media company stated that it has become aware of the criminal proceedings instituted by the State against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video of Serwaa Amihere.

“The Company will accordingly publish the findings of the independent investigation as soon as same is completed and further measures will be taken thereafter,” part of the statement read.

This comes after a video that shows Serwaa Amihere in bed with a man, now identified as one Henry Fitz, went viral on social media a few days ago.

Online speculations suggested that the video was shot in 2019, long before the said man got married.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has filed charges against three persons accused of sharing the intimate video of the broadcast journalist.

The individuals identified by the law enforcement agency are Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker; Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader; and Henry Amponsah, popularly known as Henry Fitz.

The trio faces four counts of charges related to sexual extortion and the intentional distribution of an intimate visual recording of Serwaa Amihere.

Some of the charges include conspiracy to commit a crime namely non-consensual sharing of intimate images contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, and the Cyber Security Act 2020 on non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

They have also been accused of sexual extortion contrary to Section 66(1) of the Cyber Security Act 2020.