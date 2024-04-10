Renowned on-air personality, Cynthia Tima Yeboah famed Tima Kumkum has clarified a recent post on social media.

In the post, she questioned why married couples cheat and why single people are attracted to married people.

But Tima’s harmless post has attracted backlash, as netizens claimed she was referring to media personality, Serwaa Amihere whose bedroom video with a married man has gone viral on social media.

In a statement clarifying her intention, Tima expressed disappointment that her utterances are been misconstrued by the public.

She explained that, the post was related to a topic she intended to discuss on her show on Adom FM, titled “Yenbo Nkommo,” which tackles sensitive issues.

The presenter reiterated that, she had no malicious intention whatsoever, as the discussion was not centered around Serwaa, but was merely a teaser for the upcoming show.

She emphasized that, she would never wish ill on anyone, especially a colleague like Serwaa Amihere, with whom she shares a professional relationship.

Tima Kumkum lamented how social media often leads to misinterpretations and urged her followers not to misconstrue her intentions.

She remains committed to using her platform solely to address important topics and provide assistance to those in need, without any malicious intent.