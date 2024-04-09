Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has vehemently denied assertions suggesting a decline in Ghanaian football.

Despite recent criticism branding football in the West African nation as a “dead product,” largely due to disappointing performances by national teams and domestic clubs at the continental level, Twum argues against this narrative.

One focal point of scrutiny has been the national senior team, the Black Stars, facing intense backlash following consecutive eliminations in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Twum refutes the notion of football’s demise, highlighting recent achievements that underscore its vibrancy in Ghana.

He highlights the successes of the Black Princesses and Black Satellites at the 13th African Games, along with Dreams FC’s impressive journey to the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup in their inaugural campaign.

For Twum, these feats are indicative of football’s robust state in Ghana.

“We cannot label our football as dead when we secure qualifications for the Women’s World Cup, clinch gold medals in men’s and women’s football at the African Games, and witness Dreams FC reaching the CAF Confederations Cup semifinals,” he expressed to Akoma FM.

As anticipation mounts, all eyes are on Dreams FC as they gear up to take on the formidable Egyptian side, Zamalek SC, in the CAF Confederations Cup semifinals scheduled for April 21 and 28.

READ ALSO