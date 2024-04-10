The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is blaming the Minority in Parliament for frustrating the operationalization of the Komenda Sugar Factory.

According to him, the Minority is opposing government efforts to seek tax waivers for companies to import semi-refined sugar into the country to kick-start the sugar factory.

He has appealed to the Komenda Traditional Council to engage with the Minority to allow the tax waiver and commence operations at the factory.

He made this appeal during a recent visit to the area to inspect the coastal defense project.

However, some concerned citizens of Komenda are not pleased with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s appeal to the Traditional Council to engage with the Minority to grant tax waivers.

According to them, the chiefs and the people have already acquired lands to grow sugarcane to feed the factory, which would create jobs for the locals.

They opposed the importation of semi-refined sugar for the factory.

They are therefore threatening to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if President Akufo-Addo fails to operationalize the factory after several promises made to the people.

