A driver and a resident in Kasoa have been arrested for allegedly slapping a Police officer over an illegal increment of transport fare.

The police say a passenger lodged a complaint at Kasoa Central Business District that a driver had assaulted him after he refused to pay the new lorry fare set by the Concerned Drivers Association.

Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness, Jonathan Ayitey said a Police officer arrested the suspect who is a driver at the Kasoa lorry station.

He said the suspect who refused to enter the charge office slapped the Police officer during a scuffle.

Another civilian who was peeved about the development was also arrested after he threatened to mobilize some boys to attack the Police officers.

Other drivers who thought their colleague was being treated unfairly also stormed the Police station.

The Police officers on duty had to use pepper spray on the irate drivers to disperse the crowd

Meanwhile, the driver and the resident are in police custody.