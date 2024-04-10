Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, has come to the defense of Alan Kyerematen, the founder of the Movement for Change (M4C), regarding his advocacy for Ghanaians to vote for a “Christian leader.”

Dr. Sakara believes that Mr. Kyerematen’s remarks have been exaggerated.

He pointed out that other individuals have made more controversial statements without facing the same level of backlash directed at Mr. Kyerematen.

Expressing his opinion on the matter during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 10, Dr. Sakara suggested that some people are exploiting Mr. Kyerematen’s statement for their own political gains in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Dr. Sakara emphasised that Ghana has maintained peace among its Muslim community under the leadership of Christian presidents.

He reassured that having a Christian leader will not threaten any religious group in the country.

“I think that it is over-dramatised. After all, people have said that it is time for a Muslim leader and nobody criticised it.

“I want to point out one thing that it is under a Christian president that we had a Hajj Village. It is under a Christian President that we have had a big plane land at Tamale for the first time to take people to Hajj.

“It is under a Christian President that we have had one of the most revered religious leaders in this country, the Chief Imam, who is promoted at all levels. So how does a Christian president prevent you from doing what you want to do as a Muslim,” he said.

Background

While addressing congregants of the Church of Pentecost Dr. Wyatt Assembly, Mr. Kyerematen said “As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christ-like leader.”

“We want a leader who has the vision to bring hope to the hopeless, but we also want a leader who will be a servant leader to serve the people and not to Lord over them. We also want a leader who has integrity. These were the characteristics of our Lord Jesus who today is risen,” he said.

However, Mr. Kyerematen’s assertion has met the disapproval of both the NDC and NPP, with the latter’s activists roundly condemning the claim as it appears as a direct attack on their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim.

They describe his statement as divisive and contrary to the religious inclusivity in Ghanaian politics.

ALSO READ;

Gborbu Wulormo’s marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents on this date

Nkwanta South MCE relocates traders on street, pavement [Photos]

Massive shake-up at SSNIT; Osafo-Maafo’s son gets top job