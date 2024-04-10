To ensure that no one is left behind in the digitalization efforts to meet global demands, the government has trained 450 visually impaired citizens across all 13 regions of Ghana.

The initiative was a collaboration with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), and other international partners such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), NORAD, and CISCO.

The national climax of this initiative, aimed at introducing participants to computer basics, took place in Techiman, Bono East Region.

During the ceremony, Nana Nkansah Gyimah, representing the Omanhene of Techiman, expressed gratitude to the organizers for selecting Techiman to host the national climax of the program.

The Administrator of GIFEC, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, emphasized GIFEC’s mandate to expand ICT equipment and capacity building initiatives.

He stressed the importance of including visually impaired individuals in the ICT sector, ensuring that they are not left behind in the digital age.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, highlighted the government’s keen interest in the digital economy and its commitment to inclusivity.

He reiterated the importance of including visually impaired individuals in such programs to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens.

During the event, some of the visually impaired participants shared their experiences, highlighting the significance of the training in empowering them to navigate the digital world despite their challenges.