Child Rights International (CRI) has announced that the 13-year-old girl, who was married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, is set to be reunited with her parents on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The marriage ceremony, which caused public outcry, involved Ga priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, and Naa Okromo.

Amidst the controversy, the Ga GaDangme Traditional Council explained that the girl was considered the property of the deity.

However, the Department of Social Welfare, operating under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, took custody of the minor following the uproar.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 9, Child Rights International said the Department of Social Welfare has decided to potentially return the child to her biological parents by April 12, 2024.

However, the state will retain exclusive rights for visitation and guidance.

Child Rights assured that, the minor is in good health and of sound mind. As part of ensuring her protection, she will be placed in a boarding facility under state supervision.

“We believe that the boarding facility will offer a stable environment for the child, allowing for proper monitoring and supervision by the state and the family.”

Child Rights suggested that more resources should be invested in developing the child’s social structure.

“We recommend that more attention and investment must go into building the social structure of the child to make integration more effective and efficient.”

