The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has cautioned critics of Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, over his marriage to a minor.

Mr. Jacobs has urged prudence, stressing the potential to denigrate the Ga community amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding traditional unions.

He stressed that, the controversy reflects a clash between Western societal norms and Ghanaian traditional customs.

Mr. Jacobs argued that, the crux of the matter lies in the conflict between these two legal frameworks.

He emphasized the necessity for a thoughtful dialogue to ensure the respect and preservation of Ghanaian customs and traditional rites within the confines of Ghana’s Constitution.

“Ga customs and traditional rites trace back to Israel. The Ga people are regarded as one of the tribes believed to be descendants of Israel, migrating from there to Egypt, then to Nigeria, and eventually settling in their current location,” he stated during a panel discussion on Peace FM.

“What we’re witnessing is essentially a clash between Western societal laws and Ghanaian traditional laws. This is the crux of the matter that needs addressing. It’s crucial for us to engage in discussions and ensure that our customs and traditional rites are integrated into our constitutional framework.

“The Ga people are akin to the Levites, and when they make a decision, it carries significant weight. It’s imperative not to provoke them. They have their own customs,” he added.

Initial reports suggested that the girl in question was 12-years-old but subsequent clarification from traditional leaders revealed that she is actually 16.

However, Ghana’s Constitution explicitly states that, the legal age of consent for marriage is 18 years and above.

