Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, has responded to former President John Mahama’s claim that, the government’s nationwide distribution of tablets to students is to buy votes.

The government launched a program in March to provide tablets for over one million students to aid in teaching and learning, which the former President described as “vote buying”.

However, Jennifer Queen, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday said the sharing of tablets is not for political gain.

According to her, sharing tablets was part of the government’s promise to digitise the education sector.

She added that, the laptops are not only for students but also teachers to enhance teaching and learning.

“Sharing tablets is not for political gains. It was part of our promise to Ghanaians and it’s a process. We had to make arrangements for it. This is the time the tablets are ready we can’t keep them so we need to share. The tablets are not just for students but teachers are beneficiaries as well to enhance the education sector,” she said.

Ms. Queen further mentioned that the government has made significant progress in reviving Ghana’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have done 80-85% of bringing the economy back to life. The whole world is reviving its economy post COVID, we have been able to reduce inflation,” she added.

READ ALSO: