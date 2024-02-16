Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen Oforiwaa, has advised dismissed ministers not to feel disheartened by their current circumstances.

She encouraged them to redirect their energy towards promoting the party’s agenda ahead of the December elections.

“Being removed from office is not the end of the world. No need to be angry; the important thing is for us to work together and ensure that the party wins the December polls elections” she said.

Her comments is in reaction to claims that, some ministers are bitter after the reshuffle. Some have decided not to work for victory in 2024.

But Jennifer Queen on Friday’s edition of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the ministers should be grateful for the opportunity to have served the country and allow the newly appointed ones to also give their shot.

Watch video below: