President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day ministerial shakeup has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In a decision which some people say has come too late, some ministers were sacked while others were re-assigned with new appointments also made.

In fulfilment of the desires and expectations of many Ghanaians, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his duties.

Road Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta, Sanitation Minister; Dr Freda Prempeh, Minister for Environment, Techonology and Innovation; Kwaku Afriyie and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu among others have all been asked.

Also, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been moved to the Housing Ministry, while his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar takes as the substantive Minister.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the Office of the President with Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey appointed as his successor.

The recent reshuffle has impacted about 13 ministers of state, comprising 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

However, some Ghanaians on X formerly Twitter have opined this would not have any massive impact on the 2024 general elections but others have welcomed the changes.

ALSO READ:

Read some reactions below:

The ministerial reshuffle by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government is simply dead on arrival. It has been long overdue and comes at a time when the government is already collapsing.



The president had ample opportunity to reshuffle his ministerial appointees, especially when… — Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (@ArmahKofiBuah) February 14, 2024

Dear President Akufo-Addo, I am sorry but this ministerial reshuffle would’ve made a lot of sense if the Finance minister Ken Ofori Atta had been removed long time ago. The harm he’s caused the country can’t be resolved with just 10 months. I’m sorry sir! 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Yp85GXqSyT — CHARLOTTE NICOLE 🕊 (@charllycolegh) February 14, 2024

Ministerial reshuffle by this time? ei Addo D pic.twitter.com/Rd8EZXLe05 — abrantie Kwaku (@_abrantiekwaku) February 14, 2024

Ministerial reshuffle 10 months to elections? The starters loot finish so de dey send subs make dem come finish the country. — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) February 14, 2024

How did Ghana’s Sports Minister escape the big ministerial reshuffle? #SaveGHFootball — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) February 14, 2024

Ministerial reshuffle, 10 months to the end of your presidency. Lmao. You’re a joke to governance, Akufrauddo — LE croissant brun doré🇨🇮🥐🥵 (@Delah_say) February 14, 2024

Bawumia has summarized my opinion of the ministerial reshuffle for me. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/WQgKhuCPyF — Nick ♠️ (@NiiBortey_) February 14, 2024

Valentine's Day ministerial reshuffle:



Who needs chocolates on this day when you can have political drama? Isn't this reshuffle a little too late, or is it a strategic political move? Perhaps that's what is needed to break the 8. — Pearl Akanya Ofori (@iampearlakanya) February 14, 2024