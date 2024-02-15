Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is a strategic step in the right direction.

The much-anticipated ministerial reshuffle on February 14 saw the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta several months after calls for his dismissal.

The decision of President Akufo-Addo has come as a surprise to many political observers, given Ofori-Atta’s prominent role in the government.

However, the former Central Regional National Democratic Congress 9NDC) Chairman has said it will boast the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election because the desires of most people have been fulfilled.

“It is good for his government and the party, and it will change the perception that people do have about this government as well as the NPP.

“It will even, in a way, motivate the rank and file of the NPP members to make sure that they break the eight,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta, MP for Karaga and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry will replace Mr Ofori-Atta.

