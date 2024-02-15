Immediate-past General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has downplayed the relevance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle barely 10 months to election.

The outspoken politician has question if it is Akufo-Addo’s thank you package to New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who supported Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid in the flagbearership race.

Admitting reshuffles are normal in every government, Nana Yaa stated the timing appears to do with winning elections than addressing the challenges of Ghanaians.

This according to her is because the nominees have limited time on their hands and may not be able to make any impact.

“Is it a thank you package for those who supported Bawumia? We won’t count December so we have nine months to election and by December 7, they will be out. We are in injury time and it raises a lot of questions. This is more of an election reshuffle than to revitalise the economy,” she bemoaned on Accra-based UTV.

The reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14 is Akufo-Addo’s major changes since assuming office in January 2017.

It impacted 13 current ministers of state, encompassing 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

But for some Ghanaians, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the reshuffle is an injury time remix and uninspiring.

