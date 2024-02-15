Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Jantuah has berated the nomination of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Anta as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s successor.

Nana Yaa has questioned what the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry brings to the table as she raised concerns over his record on economic issues.

In her view, it would have been best if Mr Ofori-Atta was maintained despite the backlash than for President Akufo-Addo to bring someone who may not perform up to expectation.

“Ken Ofori-Atta as a banker couldn’t even succeed how much more Dr Anta. Does he have any knowledge in banking or economic issues? If we are reshuffling, then we should be serious about it. This is not musical chairs for anyone to move in and out,” she stated on Accra-based UTV.

According to her, a better successor for Mr Ofori-Atta would have been former New Juaben South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah.

“He would have been a better choice and done an excellent job,” she noted.

ALSO READ: