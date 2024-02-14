The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has lashed out at Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for doubting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia resolve to scrap some taxes should he be elected President.

In his view, while Dr. Forson is intelligent, he has allowed political propaganda to cloud his judgement.

“Ato Forson is very intelligent and he is a good friend, but he just wants to muddy waters and tell us that the NDC is good but we all know they are just trying to do propaganda talk. He is my friend, and so he should have known better and stop talking plenty. The problem in our country today is the distortion of facts and information,” he said.

Dr. Amoah made these remarks in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

This follows Bawumia’s pledge to abolish various taxes, including the electronic transactions levy, emissions tax, and the proposed 15 percent Value Added Tax on electricity, introduced by the incumbent government.

But Dr. Forson said if Dr. Bawumia is sincere about his intentions, NPP MPs will support the private member’s bill.

However, Dr. Amoah, who is also a Deputy Minister for Trades and Industry, defended Dr. Bawumia’s pledge.

“We have a major problem as far as fiscal space is concerned. Tax policy is calibrated in nature and not out of sentiment. From what we have been experiencing in the economy, it is good to remove some taxes which Bawumia has said.” he noted.

To him, we had a global crisis, and it could not be the fault of NPP government that the economy is in shambles.

“Dr Bawumia made those comments because he knows in the next coming years, the economy will stabilize, and taxes removed will help. He is only projecting and talking about the future. That is what I expect Ato Forson to see, instead of throwing dust into Ghanaians’ eyes. Bawumia knows what he is doing as he is looking at the future; by then, the economy will be stable” he stated.

