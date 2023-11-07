The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has expressed shock at the significant number of votes garnered by the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, in the just ended presidential primaries.

“I was shocked by the difference between Ken and Bawumia’s votes, which was a mere 56 votes. It’s quite unexpected.” he told Osei Bonsu in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He also noted that, over 100 delegates did not participate in the voting process.

Dr. Amoah commented on the visible support for Vice President Bawumia, saying, “You cannot even determine what’s in someone’s head and what they can do, as most of the delegates were very happy to see Bawumia.”

He admitted that, he had anticipated Dr. Bawumia would secure around 80 percent of the votes, and he, along with his chairman, were taken aback by the results.

Dr. Amoah stressed the importance of unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating, “NPP has emerged victorious, and I’m concerned about maintaining unity.”

He said this unity is genuine, as both Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are respected figures within the party.

Moving forward, Dr. Amoah commended Kennedy Agyapong for his leadership and maturity, stating that “Ken is an integral part of our path to victory in 2024.”