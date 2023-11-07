The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), has responded to critics of the scholarship selection process.

To Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, the process is fair and transparent.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he noted they have put measures in place to make the selection process transparent and also education students on how the system works.

Dr. Boadu also made it clear that, he is not involved in the selection process.

“We have ensured that the system is foolproof and beyond manipulation. We have no personal connections to these students; their selection is purely merit-based. The software shows the number of times the person came online, ensuring that the process remains transparent and traceable” the GETFund Administrator stressed.

He explained that, a significant number of students who received scholarships with outstanding academic records, scoring 4As and above, include both male and female candidates.

Dr. Boadu noted that, these individuals are not personally known to anyone involved in the selection, dispelling any notions of favoritism.

This comment from Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu shows the commitment to fairness, transparency, and objectivity in the scholarship selection process administered by the GETFund in Ghana.