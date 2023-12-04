The President of the Garden City University College (GCUC) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, Prof. Emeritus Anthony Apeke Adimado, wants the government to consider allocating some resources from the GETFund to support private universities operating in the country.

Speaking at the 15th congregation of the University College, Prof. Adimado said such allocations will help address the infrastructural challenges that private universities grapple with.

“It is our fervent prayer that private universities in Ghana would also be beneficiaries of GETFund,” he said.

To help actualize the University College’s vision, Prof. Adimado also appealed to corporate bodies and individuals for assistance.



“Donation of books and other learning materials, sponsorship of students for degree programmes in the university…partnerships of individuals, corporate bodies and organisations in various areas will also be needed”.



He called for further support in other areas such as; “Institution of prizes and awards for outstanding students and staff, and the provision of student hostels under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreements or in equitable partnerships.”



The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is a public trust set up by an Act of Parliament in the year 2000. Its core mandate is to provide funding to supplement government effort for the provision of educational infrastructure and facilities within the public sector from the pre-tertiary to the tertiary level.

But some players in the private tertiary sector in particular have consistently called on the government to amend the law setting up the fund to accommodate private education institutions.

They have often argued that, private universities also contribute to the manpower development of the country and as such, should be assisted to train the needed human resources for national development.

However, the government has often argued that such calls are misguided. It believes that it is not the best practice to mix public and private funds since it is likely to create a problem in terms of ownership.

Government believes that running a private university is purely private business, insisting the 1992 constitution gave private people and institutions the right to run private tertiary institutions if they had the money and the resources, provided they meet the accreditation requirements.

The 15th congregation of the school saw the graduation of 1,711 students with various diplomas and degrees. Prof. Adimado hinted of plans to introduce undergraduate programmes in Agribusiness, Ophthalmic Dispensing Technology and a 6-year doctor of optometry.



Postgraduate programmes such as Midwifery, Nursing, cybersecurity and Agribusiness management are also in the plan.



Founder of GCUC, Albert Acquah said the University College will extensively turn its attention on the Sustainable Development Goals.



The special guest of honour, Prof. Nana Anokye, Director, Division of Global Health at Brunel University London, urged the graduands to give back to society.

“Give back your time, talent and treasure. Give back your experience, insights and feedback. And give back your support, encouragement and gratitude. Give back to empower the future of the University College to benefit the broader society,” he said.

The President of the Garden City University College (GCUC), Prof. Emeritus Anthony Apeke Adimado, used the occasion to appeal to the government to fix the Airport Roundabout through Kenyase to Antoa road.

“We would humbly request that the rehabilitation of the road from Airport Roundabout through Kenyase to Antoa be given very urgent and serious attention.

