A young woman has reportedly lost her life during an intimate encounter with her boyfriend in Ilorin, Nigeria.

The incident has led to the arrest of the boyfriend, a middle-aged man who operates a barbing salon in the area.

According to reports, the said incident occurred at a guest house located in the Temidire community, Offa Garage area of Ilorin on Monday.

Sources in the community say the couple had checked into the guest house for what was supposed to be a leisurely outing.

However, things took a horrifying turn as the evening unfolded. There are unconfirmed reports that the man may have been under the influence of drugs, seemingly in an attempt to impress his girlfriend, before the situation took a dire and unexpected turn.

The tragic chain of events reportedly began when the young woman became fatigued during their intimate encounter, eventually losing consciousness. It was at this point that she became unresponsive and tragically passed away. The man, realizing the gravity of the situation, immediately raised the alarm, drawing the attention of the guest house staff.

The staff swiftly reacted by rushing the young lady to a nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save her life. Regrettably, medical professionals at the hospital confirmed her untimely demise.

The owner of the guest house, in compliance with the law, promptly reported the incident to the Police ‘A’ Division in Ilorin. As a result, the middle-aged man was apprehended by the authorities.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, affirmed the incident and emphasised that a comprehensive investigation was currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the young lady’s tragic death.

