Ghanaian rapper Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, has said that he will always prefer sex to smoking cannabis.

According to him, sex is healthier, and his abstinence from smoking has kept him safe from depression, although he has experienced some life challenges.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Friday, the rapper indicated that he can have sex once or twice a day, provided he is on a getaway or idle at home.

“I’ve never been depressed. I’ve had low moments in life, but I’ve never been depressed, and I always say I think the reason is because I don’t smoke weed, or cigarette, drink intense alcohol, or do any of those things. I feel that for you to go through depression if you’re at your lowest and you do those things, it might drive you into that space. I prefer sex to smoking and anything else. It’s healthier,” he said.

Despite his love for sex, the “Toto” hitmaker asserted that he is not addicted to sex or any other thing because the Bible considers things people are addicted to as their gods.

Rapper, Edem further added that even though he smokes shisha once in a blue moon, he is unable to perform properly on stage after drinking or smoking. He said having a clear mind puts him in the best position to work.

He said he has neither been pressured nor influenced to engage in smoking, but people who get close to him reduce their level of engagement with such activities.

The rapper does not condemn the act. However, he is of the view that it should be done proportionately to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Known for his hit songs “Nyedzilo,” “Koene,” and “Over Again,” among others, Edem says he is a lover of pubbing and does it almost every weekend. This is why he has recorded his new song, “We Don’t Really Care,” which he is currently promoting.

