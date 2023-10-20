One person has died with two others injured in a clash between the youth of Pankrono and Adabraka Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The clash is a reprisal of an incident that led to the death of one person.

There had been simmering tension between the youth in both communities since the killing of one during a clash in a community football tournament two years ago.

In what is suspected to be revenge, one person was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday, October 18 after another tournament.

Owusu Banahene, aged 27, died upon arrival at the hospital after he was found lying close to a public toilet in the area.

On Thursday, October 19, the youth of Pankrono attempted a reprisal on the alleged murder of a resident identified as Bernard Owusu by the Adabraka Zongo youth.

Two people sustained injuries before the intervention of the police.

The father of the deceased, Mathew Donkor, expressed worry about the growing conflict between the two communities.

In an interview with Joy News, he called for the imposition of a curfew in the area.

Assembly member for the area, Ernest Owusu has assured the Tafo Municipal Assembly will ensure calm in the communities as the police investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons in connection with Banahene’s death.

