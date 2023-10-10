Some traders at Agona Swedru market in the Central region have faced off with local authorities over what they say is a forceful eviction.

According to them, they were going about their businesses smoothly on Tuesday when policemen, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Assembly taskforce stormed the market to evict them.

The eviction, they told Adom News, is to pave the way for the reconstruction of the market by a private developer.

However, the traders say they were not given prior notice. Also they claim the Assembly has not provided any alternative location for them to relocate hence the fierce resistance.

The Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives joined the women to protest against the directive of the MCE, Onoma Addison Coleman.

Some of the market women have vowed to fight the eviction till the last person dies.

