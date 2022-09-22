Some traders at Agogo Russia in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region have faced off with local authorities over what they say is a forceful eviction.

According to them, they were going about their businesses smoothly on Wednesday when a contractor stormed the park to commence work.

The traders, who sell at a place known as Russia park, have been asked to move to a new location to pave way for redevelopment.

However, the traders say they were given short notice with no clear communication about the relocation, hence the fierce resistance against the directive.

The Assembly member for Apetenyinase electoral area, Isaac Abrokwah, who led the traders stated the evacuation of traders from the long-recognised trading centre is uncalled for.

Some traders, who spoke to Adom News, demanded the local authorities should have liaised with their leaders to intensify education on the reasons for the exercise than forcefully ejecting them.

They bemoaned the new place designated for them to transact business was not conducive enough as it is prone to criminal activities and risking their lives won’t be valuable.

The Akyeamhene of Agogo Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom, stated the contractor’s action on Wednesday came to him as a surprise as there was an agreement for him to be patient with the traders.

He, therefore, charged the traders to hold the contractor responsible if any damage is caused to their goods.



Meanwhile, the Asante Akyem Coordinating Director, Francis Adu Boateng, said efforts to furnish the new trading centre allocated to the traders have been delayed but pleaded with the traders to calm down.

Video attached above: