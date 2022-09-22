Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, says his call-up to the Spain national team came as a surprise to him.

The 20-year-old was included in Luis Enrique’s squad for the upcoming games against Switzerland and Portugal as they wrap up preparations for the World Cup.

Nico, whose senior brother Inaki Williams, switched nationality to play for Ghana, in an interview with La Roja’s media team stated that he was not aware he had made Enrique’s initial squad.

“I had no idea that I was in the pre-list, it has been a joy for my whole family and I am going to perform here,” he said.

“My parents and my whole family are proud of me and now we have to continue.”