The Juaboso government hospital administration is set to organise a mass burial for 51 unclaimed bodies at the mortuary to create space for other duties.

These unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accidents and crime victims who have been in the mortuary since 2014 to date.

The administrator, Nana Nsiah Asare, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News‘ Augustine Boah.

He has, therefore, called on the public to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital to identify persons who may not have been seen for some time as part of the search.



He further urged the public to adopt the habit of always having an identification card on them to help police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.