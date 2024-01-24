The authorities of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have announced their intention to conduct a mass burial for all unknown, unclaimed, and unidentified bodies.

This decision is driven by the urgent need to decongest the hospital’s mortuary, which has exceeded its capacity.

The hospital revealed the bodies scheduled for the mass burial in two weeks have been accumulated over varying periods ranging from one to three years.

Some are yet to be claimed by their respective families despite efforts to reach out.

In a press release, the hospital authorities appealed to families who may have relatives’ bodies in the mortuary to come forward and claim them before the scheduled mass burial.

It added that the move comes as a necessary step to address the challenges posed by the overcrowded mortuary.

Below is the full statement