Mepe, a town already grappling with the aftermath of flooding caused by the Volta River Authority (VRA) spillage, has been struck by yet another unfortunate event.

A steel bridge located at Saikope in the Mepe area, crucial for connecting the North Tongu town, of Juapong, to the Central Tongu capital town, Adidome, has collapsed.

According to reports, the collapse occurred when a fully loaded trailer carrying salt attempted to cross the bridge.

Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities resulting from the incident.

In response, the District Chief Executive, Osborn Devine Fenu, has issued a public advisory via his personal Facebook Page.

He urges motorists to take an alternate route through another Mepe town, Dadome, to access Adidome and Juapong safely.

Even though investigations are yet to commence into the actual cause of the collapse, the DCE has alleged overloading of the truck, saying The report have it that a fully loaded trailer carrying salt, likely surpassing the recommended maximum load of 25 tonnes, traversed the bridge, resulting in its collapse. Fortunately, the driver and the mate are reported to be safe.

While the DCE’s claim is a possibility, the point needs to be made that long before the collapse of the bridge, authorities had stationed a warning sign, signaling road users of a “weak bridge ahead” of them.

There is also a sign that says the maximum load limit of the bridge is 25 tons.

Until investigations conclude, it will be difficult to say which of the two phenomena has collapsed the bridge – weak bridge or excess tonnage.

Below is the DCD’s update and advisory as shared on his personal Facebook wall:

