Actor and politician, John Dumelo has graduated from the University of Ghana with another Master’s degree.

He graduated Master’s degree in Law majoring in Natural Resources. This is the actor’s third Master’s degree.

In a social media post, John Dumelo appreciated God for reaching such an incredible milestone.

“I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana Law School today. To God be the Glory!!,” he captioned under a picture of himself in a graduation gown.

See post below:

John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu was also called to the bar in May last year.

