The incumbent Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency, Bright Wereko Brobbey is certain delegates will surely retain him to continue the represent them in Parliament.

He said he decided to embark on a quiet campaign as internal primaries are not noise-making campaigns.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo gave an appointment to his contender Lawrence Agyinsam as Chief Executive Officer for Exim Bank so that he could partner him for them to lobby for development for the constituency but he hasn’t supported him, instead contesting him.

He said as soon as you are voted to lead the people, someone sitting else starts thinking about how to dethrone you.

Mr. Wereko Brobbey made the assertion when he recounted projects he has executed as a Member of Parliament for the area.

Some delegates who are supporters of the MP led by Richard Kwarteng expressed their disappointment on the part of national executives for allowing Lawrence Agyinsam to contest without resigning as CEO of Exim Bank.

According to him, he has been in the constituency for several weeks campaigning with his workers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday January 27 hold the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

