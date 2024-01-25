The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed the Akuapem South parliamentary primaries initially scheduled for Saturday January 27, 2024.

The party in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said the decision is in “response to petitions received, accompanied by recommendations from both the constituency executive committee and the regional executive committee”.

The executives petitioned the National Executive Committee to look into a petition filed by the MCE for the area, Frank Aidoo who had claimed that the incumbent MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah’s decision to step down from the race was a strategy to block him from contesting to give his aide undue advantage.

The party guidelines for the parliamentary primaries bared MMDCE’s from contesting sitting MP’s unless the DCE/MCE resigns two years to elections or the MP decides not run again.

Mr. OB Amoah withdrew from the race two days ago, citing personal reasons.

Based on this backdrop, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Tony Osei-Agyei said the party will be considering including the MCE, Frank Aidoo in the primaries scheduled for a later date.

However, according to the statement, the “postponement aims to ensure comprehensive consultations and address raised concerns”.

