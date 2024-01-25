A two storey building has collapsed on four Fire Service personnel at Westlands, West Legon in Accra.

According to reports, the fire fighters from the Legon Fire Station were dousing a fierce fire which had gutted the building when it collapsed on them.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday January 24, 2024.

The firemen were rushed to the Medifem hospital for treatment.

However, two of the personnel said to be in critical condition were rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The two other officers who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

A statement from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) copied to Adomonline.com confirmed the incident.

It said management has initiated investigations into the incident.

Below is the full statement