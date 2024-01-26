Gospel artiste, Empress Gifty Adorye claims the life of her husband, Hopeson Adorye is in danger.

Empress, while addressing her fans in one of her usual Tiktok live videos, was sent an audio by an anonymous person, who alleged that her husband will die shortly after a meeting with an unnamed politician.

The informant added that, Hopeson now a member of Movement for Change will feel dizzy and become unresponsive, which will lead to his death.

The informant warned Empress Gifty to take her information seriously, even if she does not believe it, lest she becomes a widow just five years in her marriage.

The news crashed Empress Gifty, who made an appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffu Dampare to help locate the informant for immediate action.

Empress has vowed to make an example of the informant for predicting doom for her marriage.

Should any predicament befall her husband, she asked the police to hold the informant responsible.