A police officer, identified as Constable Prince Amoah met an untimely death during a routine patrol in Enchi-Kwawu in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to reports, a team of police personnel conducted a patrol in Omanpe and, on their way back, visited some small-scale mining sites to monitor ongoing activities in the area.

Residents informed Adom News’ Augustine Boah that, while returning from the sites, parts of the bridge the servicemen were using collapsed, causing their vehicle to fall into the river.

Unfortunately, one officer lost his life on the spot, while four other victims were rushed to Samraboi Government Hospital for treatment.

Residents who confirmed the tragedy to Adom News’ Augustine Boah claimed that the police regularly come to the area to extort money from illegal miners.

They alleged that the head of the police command is aware of the situation but appears unconcerned, possibly benefiting from the activity.

Additionally, residents revealed that this incident marks the second time an Enchi Police District vehicle has fallen into a river at a galamsey site in the area.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Samraboi mortuary for further investigations.

