Agnes Yeboah, the mother of a 3-week-old infant who tragically lost his life at the hands of his own father, is grappling with shock and disbelief over her son’s untimely demise.

According to Adom News sources, the couple was apprehended following the father’s gruesome actions, allegedly motivated by a pursuit of money through ritualistic means.

During an exclusive interview with Adom News, Agnes Yeboah shared her astonishment upon learning of her son’s murder, with his lifeless body discovered dumped in a school park.

Amid this heartbreaking situation, Nana Essel Amoanquando, the chief of Fetteh Kakraba, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to bolster security measures in the region, to prevent unnecessary acts of violence.

Nana Essel also issued a plea to parents, emphasizing the importance of closely monitoring their children’s activities to ensure their safety.

Both suspects have been placed in custody at the Buduburam police station for further questioning.