A 17-year-old best friend of a man who allegedly killed his three-weeks-old baby for money rituals at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central has made a shocking revelation.

He revealed that, the suspect on Monday evening told him to steal the baby boy from his girlfriend’s room to spend some time with him.

He said the suspect whose name was only given as Bright went to chart with his girlfriend just to distract her.

“I took the baby, gave it to him and went home. A few minutes, I heard the girlfriend crying, saying her baby is missing” he told Adom News.

Alarmed about the development, the 17-year-old boy said he told the lady he gave the baby to Bright.

After several search in the area, they found out that, Bright had killed the newborn in a bush.

The now accomplice claimed he did not know Bright was going to kill the baby for money rituals.

The suspect is in the grips of the police at Awutu Bereku assisting with investigations.

His girlfriend suspected to be part of the plot has also been arrested.

Meanwhile, the developmental chief of Gomoa Mamfam who led the search team, revealed that the suspect told his friends that he would kill his son for rituals.

21-year-old man arrested over alleged killing of 3-weeks old baby