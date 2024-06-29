One suspect has been apprehended following a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning, June 27, 2024, in Ahodwo Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, resulting in the tragic death of a policeman.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that efforts are underway in an intelligence operation to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring that all suspects are brought to justice for their roles in the robbery.

Earlier reports from the Ghana Police Service indicated that the incident, which resulted in the officer’s death, occurred at approximately 1 am on Thursday, June 27.

