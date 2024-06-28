The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as its Assin Central parliamentary candidate after he was found guilty of immoral acts and anti-party activities.

Following complaints filed against him, the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee conducted thorough investigations and deliberations, leading to the immediate withdrawal of his candidature.

In a letter addressed to the Assin Central chairman of the NDC, the Regional Functional Executive Committee also indicated that Nurein Shiabu Migyimah is suspended for six months pending the adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

Following the interrogation and deliberations on the reports of immoral acts and anti-Party conduct received by R-FEC against the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate (PC), Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, at the R-FEC meeting held on Tuesday June 25, 2024, the Regional Functional Executive Committee after conducting its preliminary investigation and examining the matter minutely and exhaustively further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the Party at the National level resolved that, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah be withdrawn as the 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary candidate of the NDC with immediate effect.

Furthermore, R-FEC has suspended Nurein Shaibu Migyimah forthwith for six months and has referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for adjudication.

Also, the Party membership of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah stands suspended until the final determination of his case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

