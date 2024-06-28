After a series of delays and appeals, Mona Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, is set to receive her sentence today, June 28, 2024.

The case, which has attracted considerable public and media attention, reaches a critical juncture as the court prepares to pronounce its final verdict.

Montrage’s legal team, led by Elena Fast and Michael Perkins of The Fast Law Firm, P.C., has argued for a reduced sentence of three months, asserting that Montrage has taken responsibility for her involvement.

According to DST Intel, they reaffirmed her guilty plea, concerning her bank accounts being used to receive funds from illicit activities that ended in 2019, should not overshadow the person she is today.

However, the US Attorney’s Office has opposed this plea for leniency, insisting on a 37-month sentence.

Prosecutors have drawn on similar cases to reinforce their position, arguing that a reduced sentence would undermine justice and fail to serve as a deterrent for others.

They stress that a full-term sentence is essential to maintaining fairness and upholding the integrity of the legal system.

The court’s impending decision will weigh heavily on the arguments presented by both sides.

Ms. Montrage, who has been in the spotlight for her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam, now faces a significant prison term.